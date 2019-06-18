Chehaw director talks 2020 park budget

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Chehaw Authority approved the park’s 2020 budget.
The budget totals to $1.9 million.
The yearly budget is for Chehaw’s operational costs, which includes staffing, animal care, maintenance and supply costs.
Tommy Gregors, Chehaw executive director, said the City of Albany is contributing $882,000 towards the budget.
Gregors said he and the park are excited about the city helping fund its operating budget.
“We want to make sure that we are good stewards of that taxpayer investment and make a good return on their investment into the park,” Gregor said.
Gregors pointed out that this money will not go towards picking up storm debris or repairing animal exhibits.
The money going towards those projects are funds from FEMA and GEMA, along with insurance money.
Gregors said they are still in the process of repairing damages from Hurricane Michael and getting the zoo back up and running fully.
“To get the petting zoo back open fully and operational again," Gregors said. “That is a popular part of folks coming out to the zoo. The kids want to see the animals up close, we are working on that plan to get that back up."
Chehaw officials said they are currently in the last phase of debris clean up.
