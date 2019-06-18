Best Friends Humane Society’s ‘Catpalozza’ in full swing

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Happening all month long, Best Friends Humane Society in Sylvester is raising money on behalf of cats.
Organizers are calling it “Catpalooza.”
Money raised will go toward bettering lives and safe handling of cats and kittens. That’s anything from adoptions, kennels, to health equipment at the shelter.
Sylvester Animal Hospital agreed to match up to $3,000.
Anything collected over that amount will go towards buying additional equipment.
To donate, visit the Best Friends Humane Society Facebook page.
