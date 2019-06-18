Battling homelessness: Albany woman spreads love, hope and faith through food

I’m convinced good people do exist in our world ❤️! This woman Amanda Lea Griffin, wakes up everyday and cooks hot meals for the less fortunate/ homeless. She reminds me a lot of my father who used to help the community before his passing! This woman serves her community everyday at noon at Tift Park. Not only does she serve food, but she provides clothes, toiletries and more! The story behind her purpose, is so inspiring! Take a listen! Also, tune in tonight on WALB News 10 at 6, to learn more. This should make us all want to do more for our communities ❤️❤️❤️