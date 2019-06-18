Battling homelessness: Albany woman spreads love, hope and faith through food

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Amanda Griffin spends 13 hours a day giving back to her community — all to combat homelessness.
Griffin is the founder of “Love and Loaves-A proverbs 31:20 Ministry,” a unique mission that happens at Tift Park five times a week.
“How are you today? Good to see you,” Griffin said at the park to those that showed.
It’s a statement Griffin gives nearly everyday.
“In January, God brought me to Tift Park," Griffin said. "And I didn’t know what we were doing here but I knew he had a plan.”
A plan that started two years ago in other areas, became Albany’s newest project to spread hope, love, and Christ to the homeless — all through food.
Hot meals are prepared by hand every morning and brought to the park at noon for those in need.
“Tenderloins with potatoes and onions, and carrots, fruit, and possibly blueberry cake,” Griffin said of her meals.
That's just a taste of what people feast upon as part of her 'Love and Loaves' feeding ministry.
This desire to cater to the hungry was sparked from something Griffin faced in the past.
“I grew up in the foster care system," Griffin said. “And I didn’t have many visitors throughout the year. So I always felt forgotten. And that is not a good feeling. No one should ever feel forgotten.”
That’s why Tracey Jones vice president of the mission, comes out on Sundays to show a spark of light through prayer, service, and a message.
“We’re out here to give them more hope, to understand that God has a greater plan for them, than just this situation that they’re in,” said Jones.
These women hope through food, toiletries, clothes, and more, it will be the start of new lives for many across Dougherty County.
“Because the hand that you extend to that person in need, may be the hand of God to them,” Griffin said.
The nonprofit feeds nearly 200 people a week.
The meals are served every weekday at noon except for Tuesdays and only on Sunday’s at 1:30 p.m.
The next project Griffin is hoping to develop is a new homeless rehabilitation center.
Griffin is looking for a vacant building near Tift Park, to house a long-term program for the less fortunate.
Organizers said the program will be longer than a normal 30 day program.
They will provide individuals with financial planning, stability classes, educational courses, and more.
“We need to build a program that will promote their success in becoming productive law abiding, taxpaying citizens in the future,” said Griffin.
Griffin adds this will also be a place for people to get clothing and other necessities free of charge.
Right now, she is in need of donations to support her mission.
For more information, email the organization at loveloavesprov3120@gmail.com or visit "Love and Loaves” on Facebook.
