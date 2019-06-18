Another illegal dump site found in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners are continuing to battle illegal dump sites that create health hazards in the city.
“Unfortunately, it’s another illegal dump site and we’ll have to stop crew Monday and bring them over, stop them from where they are scheduled to be to bring them over here to clean that up,” said Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
City leaders came together once again to investigate another illegal dump site in South Albany.
Bowles said that illegal dumping is affecting taxpayers’ money and stopping the progress of work that needs to be done in other parts of the city.
“We have seen an increase of this in areas that we are going to assume that are areas that have a lot of retirees and the sad part about it is that a retiree would tell you that I am single and alone and I don’t want to get involved. But if we don’t get involved something like this becomes like a domino effect, it’s going to continue and continue and continue,” explained Commissioner Jon Howard.
Bowles and Howard said illegal dumping has continued to be a big problem for Dougherty County. But leaders said they need the help of residents to catch whoever keeps committing these distasteful acts.
Howard also said that the key to removing problems like illegal dumping is theough a united community that works together.
“The key to it is that we have to let citizens in this community know that if we intend to have this as the Good Life City, we cannot continue to tolerate stuff like this because this is an eyesore not only for this ward, but for the whole city,” said Howard.
Howard said that they are working to get an illegal dump site cleaned up by Tuesday morning and to find out who is responsible for it.
