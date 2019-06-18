Albany mother finally gets answers about trial 3 years after son’s death

By Asia Wilson | June 17, 2019 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:09 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A trial date has been set for two Camilla men charged in connection to the death of D’Arius Keys, who was gunned down outside a Cedar Avenue Apartment in 2016.

D’Arius Keys (Source: Facebook)
DeAntre Butler and Brandon Hallman are scheduled to go to trial on August 6.

This comes after Keys’ mother said it’s been difficult getting answers about a possible trial and updates in this case.

Prosecutors said the special trial date was set by Judge Willie Lockette earlier this month.

Bridgette Watkins said that after our story last week, she got the date in a letter from the district attorney’s office the next day.

Attorneys said Judge Lockette set the special trial date on June 6 and prosecutors were immediately notified.

Watkins said the letter was date stamped for June 11 and she was relieved to find the letter in her mailbox on June 13.

“I can say I’m relieved as a mother. And I’m just grateful for everybody that’s working behind the scenes on this case, from the investigators to the district attorney’s office,” Watkins said.

DeAntre Diquion Butler (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
Butler is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brandon Hallman (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Hallman was indicted for two counts of tampering with evidence.

The upcoming trial will be held at the Dougherty County Courthouse with Judge Willie Lockette presiding.

