Albany club owner arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany club owner was arrested Tuesday for an incident that happened in the parking lot after the Gucci Mane concert at the Albany Civic Center on June 14, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Gilbert Udoto, 66, owner of the SandTrap 5.0 and Odyssey Records, was arrested on a warrant for battery.
APD said one of Udoto’s female employees filed a report with police about the incident the day after the Summer Bash last week.
After officers collected evidence and witness statements, police obtained a warrant for battery and arrested Udoto Tuesday, APD explained in a release.
Udoto was booked into the Dougherty County Jail but has been released on a $1,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.