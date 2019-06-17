Victim in Saturday Worth Co. fatal wreck identified

According to an initial report, a Hyundai Elantra was going east while Young was driving a Nissan Sentra, heading west. The driver of the Elantra failed to maintain lane and ran off the roadway into the shoulder. The Elantra went back onto the road and into the path of Young’s vehicle, according to GSP reports. The Elantra struck the front bumper of the Sentra with its bumper and Young’s car rotated and both vehicles came to a stop in the road, GSP troopers reported.