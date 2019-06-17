Victim in Saturday Worth Co. fatal wreck identified

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person died and another was airlifted in a Saturday wreck in Worth County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on US Highway 82, between 4 and 5 p.m., GSP troopers said.
Eloise Young, 88, of Sylvester died in the crash.
According to an initial report, a Hyundai Elantra was going east while Young was driving a Nissan Sentra, heading west. The driver of the Elantra failed to maintain lane and ran off the roadway into the shoulder. The Elantra went back onto the road and into the path of Young’s vehicle, according to GSP reports. The Elantra struck the front bumper of the Sentra with its bumper and Young’s car rotated and both vehicles came to a stop in the road, GSP troopers reported.
The second driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
GSP said the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.