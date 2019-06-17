Rain chances ramp up this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather pattern gets underway this week. Although rain is likely each day, showers and thunderstorms become widespread Wednesday through Friday.
Not only does the week end wet but with the summer solstice at 11:54 a.m. Friday will be the longest day of the year.
For the first weekend of summer, the weather pattern shifts again with isolated thunderstorms possible each afternoon.
Near normal temperatures hold with lows low 70s highs low 90s. Hotter over the weekend as highs reach mid 90s.
