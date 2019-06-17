‘Our first home’: Organizations help provide home for Leesburg couple

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations are helping one family get one step closer to moving in to their new home.
“I’m excited,” Marie and Jorege Perez said. “Our first home. We are always traveling from house to house. We moved from Atlanta to Jacksonville and Miami. Now we can be stable.”
The Perez family said they are blessed for the opportunity to finally call themselves homeowners thanks to the assistance from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity and the Jack and Jill Foundation.
“Affordable home ownership is a huge problem here in Dougherty County and Lee County,” Scooter Courtney, Flint River Habitat for Humanity executive director said. “That is what our mission is, to find simple, affordable, decent housing. That is going to make a huge difference for the Perez family. Having a mortgage that is affordable to them.”
The process for looking for a home and applying for a mortgage can be a tedious and stressful process for anyone.
Flint River Habitat for Humanity helps out families in need of housing.
But, the process can take up to a year or longer depending on interviews and background checks.
“We are just the conduit of giving to rebuild America which is our homes we build through Habitat for America,” Pier Blake, Jack & Jill executive director, said.
The Perez family is just one of the few lucky families to have received an approval from the organizations.
The Jack and Jill Foundation assisted with funds and also helped out with some of the work labor.
