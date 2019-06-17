Otis Redding Music Camp comes to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Otis Redding was born and raised in Dawson, which is why staff with the Otis Redding Foundation knew they had to bring a music camp to southwest Georgia.
Foundation Director of Special Projects and Outreach Justin Andrews, also Otis Redding’s grandson, said he is excited to be back in Southwest Georgia.
Andrews said the kids will learn how to make and play music and dance.
Andrews said he hopes kids will gain confidence after the camp.
“We hope for them to take out of this is a sense of confidence in whatever they want to do in life," Andrews said. “What we want to do is have this be a safe place for everybody to work on their craft. Explore different options, see what they want to do in life.”
Andrews said this camp is important because learning about the arts is key.
The camp lasts until Friday.
