Looking for Ted Johnson: Have you seen this missing Thomasville man?

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is hoping the community can help them find a missing man.
Police said Ted Johnson is disabled and has a “child-like mental capacity.” They also said he can hear but he cannot speak.
Johnson was last seen at his residence on W. Clay Street around 1 p.m. Monday but hasn’t been seen since and his family doesn’t know where he is, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).
TPD said he was last known to be wearing a black shirt with red pants and white Nike slides.
If you know where Johnson is or think you may have seen him, police ask that you call 911.
