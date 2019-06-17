'Even in death I want to make sure that everybody hears her name’: Vigil held Saturday for Janiyah Brooks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost a month since the tragic death of 3-year-old Janiyah Brooks.
Family and friends gathered at Tift Park to honor Brooks’ life on Saturday, which would have been her fourth birthday.
The special candlelight vigil ceremony spread awareness to the community on child abuse.
“That’s all that I’m out for is to make sure that her name is heard. Even in death I want to make sure that everybody hears her name, because she may of not been heard before but she’s going to be heard now,” Valerie Walls, a vigil attendee, said.
Brooks died after being taken off life support, injured by what the Albany Police Department called a “heinous crime” of child abuse.
Gregory Parker, 20 and Brooks’ stepfather, was charged with felony murder, rape, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery and first degree cruelty to children. Crystal Brooks, Janiyah’s mother, was also charged with aggravated battery, battery, first degree cruelty to children and giving a false statement.
Several groups have been forming to bring justice for Brooks.
