Day 1: Jeffrey Peacock trial begins

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of killing five of his friends and setting the home where they were found ablaze began Monday.
Jeffrey Peacock is standing trial for the deaths of Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams and Jordan Croft, which happened in May 2016.
The trial began Monday with seven witnesses testifying.
Three 911 calls were played to the jury. One of the calls was the one Peacock made to Colquitt County dispatch.
An audio tape of Peacock’s interview with a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator was also played.
Investigator Mike Murfin conducted an on-scene interview with Peacock.
In his testimony, Murfin said when he interviewed Peacock, he was wearing a grey t-shirt. However, in surveillance footage, Peacock appeared to be wearing a green sleeveless shirt, according to the video shown in court.
According to the taped interview, Peacock told Murfin that he left the house to get breakfast from Hardees and cigarettes from a BP.
Mufrin said to his knowledge and to what was obtained through video surveillance that it does not show Peacock at a BP to buying cigarettes.
Two residents that live across from the house that was burned recalled hearing loud noises around 4 a.m. on May 15, 2016.
Don Allen, fire and explosion investigator, testified that a majority of the fire damage was to the front of the house.
Allen said the fire was so intense that part of the roof collapsed.
He also said he examined the outside of the house he clearly saw two dead victims.
Inside the house, Allen said he believes there are multiple points of origin where the fire started.
A man testified he and his wife were woken up abruptly by a loud noise coming from outside their home. The man said it happened around 4 or 5 in the morning in May 2016.
Another investigator said he saw a “dark smoke” in sky 8:30 that morning.
The trial is expected to last several days, officials said.
Peacock was arrested on May 19, 2016 and charged with murder and arson. Agents said the victims in the home, located on Rossman Dairy Road, were shot and the home was burned in an attempt to cover up the deaths.
Peacock was indicted on 14 charges in March 2017.
He was indicted on:
- Five counts of malice murder
- Five counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony
- First degree arson
- Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals
WALB’s Paige Dauer is covering the trial and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
