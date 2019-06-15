Worth Co. schools announce new band leadership

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County School District has announced new leadership for the elementary and high school band departments.
Johnny Hallman will become the new band director for Worth County High School.
This decision comes after Jonathon Kelly, former band director hopeful, was arrested for aggravated sodomy and sexual assault in May.
Hallman is a native of Mobile, Alabama and has 23 years of teaching experience.
In addition to new leadership on the high school level, Worth County Elementary School will also see new band leadership.
Trent Lumpkin will become the head of the new elementary band program.
Lumpkin is a 2003 graduate of Worth County High School. He was the previous band director at Stewart County Schools and spend the last three years as the Elementary Orchestra Instructor at Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts.
