Summer Bash Concert brings fans near and far

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lots of excited fans were inside the Albany Civic Center Friday night.
Rap artists Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and the City Girls took the stage.
We spoke with concert goers.
Some said they’ve been waiting for this night for a while, and looked forward to seeing Gucci Mane, the headliner of the show.
“I’m from Columbus, Georgia which is like an hour and 30 minuets away from here, and we had to. When we heard he was coming back it was like round two so lets get in the car and lets go,” said Dareion Hill.
We’re still working to get the numbers on how many attended Friday’s concert.
