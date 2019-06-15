41st Rescue Squadron returns from deployment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of families are celebrating being whole again.
The airmen of the 41st Rescue Squadron returned from deployment.
About 50 airmen returned to Moody Airforce Base in Valdosta, after some of the group spent close to six months in Northeast Africa.
WALB caught up with one woman, who said she was filled with anxiety and excitement waiting on her husband to come home.
“Just get home already," said Denise Lomibao.
Denise and many others waited in the hanger, pressed to have their loved ones make their way home.
“I’m just here to welcome him with big arms and a cute smile, I guess. Best I can offer him," said Denise playfully.
So Denise waited alongside her friends for her husband’s appearance.
Art Lomibao got off the plane and says at first he couldn’t find his wife in the crowd.
“Uh oh, is she here,” joked Lomibao.
Then alongside the aircraft, came the moment they, and so many others, had been waiting for.
“I just cried my eyes out when I saw him," said Denise.
Denise said the emotion of it all exhausted her, but she said it was well worth it to get her husband back.
“It kind of felt like I said ‘yes’ again or ‘I do’ again. I don’t know. It was just that same feeling," said Denise.
The couple said they are ready to move forward with their lives.
“Its been a long five months so I’m ready to put that to rest and be with my family now," said Lomibao.
Denise said the deployment has been a gift and a curse.
Although she misses her husband, she said they’ve learned to prioritize and cherish one another.
The couple shared that they are looking to buy a house.
