Road improvements to come in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Commissioners said they hear the citizens concerns about roads, and plans are underway to get them fixed.
Friday, the county announced a special called meeting with the road committee next month.
This comes after commissioners approved a bid for paving some roads in the county.
“Since we have T-SPLOST, I’ve told several people in the community that we want to pave as many roads as we can. So why don’t we go ahead and start putting together list number three,” said Chairman Billy Mathis.
On Tuesday, July 9, they’ll update the list of roads that need paving.
That meeting starts at 5 p.m.
