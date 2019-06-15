Police on the hunt for burglary scheme items after man caught selling on Facebook

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Police said they’re on the hunt for stolen items after a man was arrested Wednesday, for a huge burglary scheme.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson has been following this story closely.
We're talking multiple people in multiple counties. And get this, thieves are taking these items and posting them all over Facebook.
Dougherty County Police said Randall Summerlin Jr. was arrested Wednesday on 14 charges.
- three counts of theft by taking
- three counts of theft by deception
- eight counts of theft by receiving stolen property
Officers said a woman on the 100 block of South County Line Road pulled up to her home and saw a man with a flat bed truck with her camper on it.
This happened in late May.
Police said Summerlin was identified as that man. They also said he took other items like vehicles, hot tubs, dishwashers, and stoves. He is also accused of taking two motorized scooters from the Albany Police Department, DCP investigators said.
For weeks, there was a warrant out for Summerlin’s arrest after police said other victims in Dougherty, Lee, Worth, and Terrell counties were identified.
Police said there are possibly three other suspects involved in this case.
Investigators also said Summerlin was easily tracked down since he sold items on the Albany-Lee County Swap and Shop Facebook page and left all of his contact information.
“Not only in Dougherty County, but in the surrounding counties, if you’ve purchased anything online from Randy Summerlin to include any of the items shown right here, please contact the Dougherty County Police Department,” said Detective David Flick, Dougherty County Police Department.
This is an active investigation that we will continue to follow.
Dougherty County Police and other surrounding agencies are actively investigating this case and trying to identify more people who may have been victimized. We’re told there are a number of victims out there. They’re also looking for other people they said are involved in this case.
If you are a victim or you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.