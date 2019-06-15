Community member responds to neighborhood crime

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 95-year-old Valdosta woman said that she’s concerned about the crime in her neighborhood.
This comes after police arrested a man, who is facing more than 10 drug charges.
Ramecia Burgman, 43, is facing three felony drug charges of possession with intent to distribute and a host of other charges.
Officers said they received numerous calls about drug sales on the 1200 block of Melissa Drive.
The Valdosta Police Department said they found over $1,100 worth of drugs.
We spoke to Annie Rue, who have lived her neighborhood for decades, about what she thinks is going on.
“I really don’t know. I really don’t know. I think it’s the young folks that’s getting out of hand," said Rue.
Rue said that they have never had issues with crime in their neighborhood until recently.
She shared that she believes someone tried to break into her home just a few weeks ago.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.