Weekend Vigil to honor Janiyah Brooks for her 4th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The life of 3-year-old Janiyah Brooks will be remembered by friends and family on Saturday, nearly one month after she died.
This comes after an investigation into a “heinous crime of child abuse.”
An Albany woman who survived child abuse, is calling everyone to stand up against this case and many others.
The survivor is calling on you to say something if you see something.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke with loved ones about why they are hosting a vigil for Janiyah this weekend.
Staci Bryant is a close friend to Brooks family.
She said Janiyah would have turned four years old next Wednesday.
Because of the pain her loved ones are dealing with, the woman is holding the vigil in hopes of fighting child abuse all over our area.
The death of 3-year-old Janyiah Brooks still sends shock waves through Southwest Georgia.
“It was the saddest news that I had been possibly faced with...Janiyah would not make it,” said Bryant.
Bryant said her heart dropped when Brooks’ aunt told her the toddler had died.
Albany Police said she was severely beaten and sexually assaulted.
“Once I had gotten back in touch with Ms. Laura, we developed quite a bond,” said Bryant.
That bond, established when police said Brooks' stepfather Gregory Parker, and her mother, Crystal Brooks were charged with child molestation, rape, and other charges.
It was something Bryant was all too familiar with.
“Janiyah was afraid. She cried many nights,” said Bryant.
Bryant said she knows this because her own stepfather raped her for 13 years, and she stayed silent.
“The people you want to hold and love you, are the people that are doing this brutal beating,” said Bryant.
Bryant has partnered with Brooks' biological father's family to start the Janiyah Brooks foundation to bring awareness to this brutality.
“These children deserve better. Their parents deserve to know what better is about,” said Bryant.
That’s why Bryant said she is holding a vigil Saturday at Tift Park in her honor.
“And we’re going to celebrate little Janiyah. So we would like the entire community to come out. No matter where you’re from, no matter what you look like,” Bryant added.
She hopes the vigil will be a call to action to combat child abuse.
We’re told Brooks’ family, the Lily Pad, guest speakers, and law enforcement agencies will be there Saturday.
The vigil is at Tift Park Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
QUICK BACKGROUND ON CASE
Brooks’ stepfather, Gregory Parker, is charged with felony murder, child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, and first degree cruelty to children.
Her mother, Crystal Brooks, was also arrested.
She was charged with aggravated battery, battery, first degree cruelty to children and giving a false statement.
