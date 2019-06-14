Weekend Vigil to honor Janiyah Brooks for her 4th birthday

🚨JUSTICE FOR JANIYAH BROOKS🚨 Staci Bryant, a child abuse survivor, is partnering with the family of 3-year old Janiyah Brooks to hold a vigil tomorrow night. Brooks’ life was cut short after police say it was a “heinous crime of child abuse” that took it. The vigil is at Tift Park from 6pm to 9. Listen to why this vigil will not only honor Brooks who will turn four next week, but the call to action against child abuse! WALB News 10 #janiyahbrooks #justiceforjaniyah