Volunteers sew teddy bears for smiles

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every Wednesday morning Rose Dunlap, a 91 year old volunteer, can be found stamping, stuffing, and sewing teddy bears for a good cause.
“It helps me since I’m alone, to go ahead and do something for someone, rather than just sitting at home doing absolutely nothing," said Dunlap.
This great great grandmother joins 15 other volunteers with the retired senior volunteer program through the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
“We send out about 50 to 100 bears a week," said Gayle Vanater, Program Coordinator and Volunteer.
The stuffed animals go to many different departments at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“And they go to anybody who really needs a bear. And they’re a lot of comfort to the little kids, very much so,” explained Vanater.
All the supplies are provided through the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
“It’s like you’re in a factory," chuckled Dunlap.
But it’s more than stitching up bears-- these women are stirring up fun.
“I love the camaraderie with the people. And I love the fact that the children enjoy having them," said Dunlap.
“It’s a crazy crew. We have a really good time stuffing bears," exclaimed Vanater.
Dunlap said: “Most of us are pretty good with taking care of each other. And we know each other well enough to say what we feel in our hearts.”
“Turn up your hearing aid,” Dunlap jokes to one volunteer. The woman quipped “Oh shut up!”
Volunteers turned into a sisterhood.
“I’m going to do it as long as I can," said Dunlap.
The ladies tell me the teddy bear program has been around for 16 years, and anyone 55 and older is welcome to join the group.
To find out more information you can call SOWEGA Council on Aging at 229-432-1124.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.