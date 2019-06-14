Volunteers needed for East Albany Community Clean-up Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -In the “Good Life City”, a city commissioner is looking for residents to help eliminate trash and litter this weekend.
It’s all a part of a massive Community Clean-Up Day.
City Commissioner Jon Howard, said he’s looking for volunteers to help remove unwanted grass, limbs, leaves, debris and litter.
He believes this is a great opportunity to come together as a neighborhood for work, fun and fellowship.
Howard wants to use this event to set a positive example for children around the City.
“If this is your city, this is your county, and this is your resident, so let’s try to keep it clean and beautiful,” said Commissioner Jon Howard, Ward 1.
Volunteers will meet Saturday at 1005 Rood Street at 8:30 a.m.
