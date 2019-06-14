Recent GA Pacific job losses won’t impact Albany plant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Pacific is just months away from opening its new state-of-the-art lumber production facility in Albany.
Company leaders shared the progress of the project at a town hall Thursday.
In January Georgia Pacific left the communication paper business, impacting around 700 jobs, but that decision will not impact this plant, and 40 of the 140 jobs the plant will create have already been filled.
“They help, and they continue to help us, and some of the people that we’ve met in this community have been some of the best people, so we are pretty excited, and we are ready to get started,” said Plant Manager Johnnie Temples.
We’re told 51% of people already hired are relocating to Albany, which will boost the economy.
It will be another six or seven months before construction on the site will wrap up.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.