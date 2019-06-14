New recycle plant possibly building in urban area in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some Tifton residents are outraged over a recycling plant that will soon make its way to their neighborhood.
Community leaders and residents are taking a stand against the proposed plant. Richard Golden, owner of Golden Environmental, is trying to build a new recycling plant off of Martin Luther King Drive.
Residents say they had no idea their own backyard would be the home of a new plant.
“I don’t think that it’s right. Why would you want to bring it in our neighborhood? There is plenty more land in Tift County,” said Carrie William, Tifton resident.
Residents came together at a town hall meeting recently to address the new recycling plant coming to their neighborhood. Some say there are other locations Golden Environmental could potentially build.
“Right in the neighborhood, three churches in the neighborhood, schools in the neighborhood. Then you got people living," Tommy James, a Tifton resident said. "Residents, I mean it is right across the street. Less than 200 yards or 300 feet yards and then you think about all the rodents and different stuff. It is not a good situation.”
“I don’t think Golden Environmental owner Richard Golden expected the community of Tifton to stand and unite against this. We will not accept that here in our back yards,” said County Commissioner Melissa Hughes.
We also reached out to Golden Environmental but have not heard back.
There is not an exact date set for zoning and reconstruction process for the site.
This is not the first time residents expressed grief with Golden Environmental.
Community members came together previously to get answers on an overflowing recycling site on Magnolia Industrial Boulevard, calling it an eyesore.
Golden told WALB that the site would be cleaned up within a month.
Some residents say they will rise and fight against any plant being built in their neighborhood.
