Lowndes traffic stop yields enormous drug confiscation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday night, Lowndes County deputies stopped a Dodge minivan near the 10 mile marker southbound for a traffic violation, according to Capt. Ed Christian of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division.
A drug-sniffing dog sampled the exterior of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics or illegal substances.
Then a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and deputies found about 25 pounds of THC infused edible gummies, 86 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of Hashish, 121 THC filled syringes, 790 THC filled vape pens and three bottles of suspected LSD were recovered.
The driver Millan Heriberto, 40, of Kissimmee, Florida was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he remains.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.