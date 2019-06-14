Lee deputies hunt for suspects in recent car break-ins

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Recent car break-ins have law enforcement on the hunt for suspects, after two of them were seen on a home surveillance camera getting into an SUV.
Now investigators need your help to identify them.
Last Friday, three car break-ins happened on Buck Run Drive.
Major Danny McTyeire with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says “Early in the morning, two young black males were caught [on camera] on Buck Run here in Lee County, entering autos. We’re trying to identify those two people. We’re suspecting they live in the neighborhood, because they walked up to the scene, but we’re unsure of that right now.”
Only one vehicle was missing items-- a wallet and some cash.
The wallet was later found on another road and returned to the owner, but the cash was not.
Major McTyeire says all three vehicles had unlocked doors.
“It is and taking valuables out of your vehicle. sSme people choose to leave their vehicles unlocked and that’s fine. but if they do that, don’t leave any valuables in them.”
The victim whose wallet was taken did not want to go on camera to talk about it.
She was the only victim of the three that filed a police report.
Last month we reported there were close to 20 car break-ins reported in April to the Lee County Sheriff’s office.
Major McTyeire says “CID, our criminal investigative division are still investigating. There was three subjects that were actually charged with the entering autos. The large sprees that we had.”
When the sprees happened, officers said most of those cases happened at night by groups of teens targeting unlocked vehicles.
Albany Police also helped in that process.
