Indictments: Teen drove 116 mph in fatal Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - The 18-year-old charged in a fatal Grady County wreck in January has been indicted.
According to the Grady County clerk of superior court, Anna Marie McBride was indicted for homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving and speeding.
Officials told WALB that the indictment for reckless driving states that McBride drove the Volvo in a reckless manner and in reckless regard of 100 mph on a 55 mph road.
The indictment for speeding says she was driving 116.8 mph when the crash happened, according to the clerk of superior court.
McBride was charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, reckless driving and following too close on April 16 after Levi Knop, 18, died when the two vehicles crashed. She was indicted by a grand jury on May 23.
Knop was a senior baseball player at Thomasville High School.
