Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and City Girls come to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is a big night for the city of Albany.
Rappers Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and City Girls are showcasing Summerbash 2019.
The platinum-selling artists are coming to Albany to show love to their fans.
Gilbert Udoto is the promoter who brought the big acts into the good life city.
“This means that Albany is just like Atlanta, like Vegas or anywhere. It is the digital age so whatever is going on in Atlanta is going on here. So why not have Gucci mane, Lil Baby and City Girls here," promoter Gilbert Udoto said.
The show is set to start at 8 p.m. Friday at the Albany Civic Center.
If you haven’t bought your tickets, it isn’t too late.
