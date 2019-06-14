GSP and GDOT talk safety and numbers

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol investigators say over 45 crashes happened in Tift County just in May.
Luckily, they say there were no fatal wrecks in the county last month.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s website, totals for this month across the state show 647 fatal wrecks have happened so far.
In 2018, over 15,000 fatal wrecks happened in Georgia.
The Georgia State Patrol encourage people to drive responsibly in three easy steps.
They say buckle up, stay off your phone and be alert when driving.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.