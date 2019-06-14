Friday will be Fantastic !. A cool start in the lower 60s warms to the 80s this afternoon with very low humidity for this time of year. Sunshine dominates. Humidity levels rise this weekend and heat turns seasonable in the lower 90s, but it should remain rain free. Rain chances return next and build to the good side mid week. After on more morning in the 60s, low warm into the lower 70s. Daytime highs hover near 90 next week.