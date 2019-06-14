DOCO Credit Union to partner with Flint River Entertainment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - DOCO Credit Union has partnered with the new Flint River Entertainment Complex, which includes the Albany Civic Center, the Municipal Auditorium and the Veterans Park Amphitheater, as the official box office sponsor of all shows.
DOCO will be the exclusive sponsor of the “Ticket Give Back” promotion as part of a two-year agreement.
For each ticket sold at any of the three venues, DOCO Credit Union will give $1 to its community giving fund in order to provide $20,000 in annual giving to charitable organizations, local community groups and the DOCO Credit Union scholarship fund.
“We are so proud to have a corporate partnership with DOCO Credit Union. This partnership demonstrates how the community and other local businesses can be a part of the change and revitalization to Downtown Albany. We look forward to growing the DOCO partnership and seeing how much money we can raise for the community through our ticket sales,” said Harry Day, the director of partnerships for the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
