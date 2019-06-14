Coffee Co. man arrested after deputies found ecstasy pills, tablets

Coffee Co. Drug Arrest
By Kim McCullough | June 14, 2019 at 6:36 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 11:54 PM

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man was arrested after deputies found ecstasy pills along with the equipment and ingredients to make ecstasy tablets.

The drug unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday and arrested Demetrius Brown after finding a large quantity of ecstasy tablets, a tablet press and other ingredients used drug manufacturing in a home.

Drugs and other items recovered in a drug bust in Coffee County. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
Drugs and other items recovered in a drug bust in Coffee County. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Brown is charged with trafficking in ecstasy, manufacturing MDMA, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.