Coffee Co. man arrested after deputies found ecstasy pills, tablets

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man was arrested after deputies found ecstasy pills along with the equipment and ingredients to make ecstasy tablets.
The drug unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday and arrested Demetrius Brown after finding a large quantity of ecstasy tablets, a tablet press and other ingredients used drug manufacturing in a home.
Brown is charged with trafficking in ecstasy, manufacturing MDMA, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
