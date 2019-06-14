Car crashes into Ocilla jewelry store

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Ocilla Police say they believe medical issues led someone to drive a truck into the Glenn Steel Jewelry store around 6:30 Tuesday night.
No one was hurt.
WALB spoke with the owner, who said she left the store just moments before the crash happened.
“It could’ve been a lot worse. People could have been in the store. We could’ve been late working that night, or it could’ve been 30 minutes sooner,” said Carla Steel.
The store has been closed, but she said customers can still pick up their orders.
She said she hopes to have the store back up and running in a week or two.
