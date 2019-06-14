Camp teaches kids with special needs how to ride bikes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “It makes me HAPPY,” says Adam Purvis as he talks about learning how to ride a bike this year at “I Can Bike” camp.
Dewey Smith with the Kiwanis Club of Albany says bringing the "I Can Shine" foundation to Albany has been a big blessing for so many kids this week.
“They really, really accomplish things. Even if they don’t learn to ride at the end of the week, they have done a lot more than they did at first and they know it and you can tell they know it,” says Smith.
Nicholas Shipley is around the same age as the kids that’s learning how to ride bikes Friday and decided he wanted to help teach them how to ride a bike.
“It is very happy to me. It brings a tear to my soul knowing that they’re going to learn how to ride bikes,” says Shipley.
Shipley says he had so much fun volunteering and he made some new lifelong friends.
“To me, they don’t seem like they have any disability. Their disabilities are invisible to me,” says Shipley.
Eleven kids participated in the camp and over half of them learned how to fully ride their bike on their own.
“Kids need a recognition that they have done something that they feel good about. Parents love it, they see their kid smiling and having a good time, but they learn how to balance, learn how to ride, learn how to be independent,” says Smith.
Smith says he tries to invite this camp to Albany every two years.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.