Auburn football holds 7th annual Cleve Wester memorial golf tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Auburn football team has a large alumni support, as we all know.
But for the last couple years, they’ve taken to the course and have helped raise money for future tigers.
The game of golf.
Tt’s relaxing, calm, and if you’re good at it, it’s fun.
Summer time always brings the golfers at heart out and also brings out the Auburn football team.
Of course, for a good cause, but sometimes you can’t stop them from bringing out old habits.
10 years ago, the Auburn alumni gathered together and thought of a way to help raise money future War Eagles in the Albany area.
For three years it started as a quail hunt.
And has quickly turned into a 7-year streak as the Cleve Wester memorial golf tournament.
“Man the cause is awesome," said former Tiger Lee Ziemba. "It’s a great day, a beautiful day to be out here. I’m playing with some great ladies. To just come back to the place where I was born is amazing.”
Former Tiger football players from all over have found their ways to the golf course, and are do what they can to help raise money for the Wester and Orgel scholarships.
“Frank Orgel, I’m very close to because he recruited me to Auburn," said former Tiger Benji Roland. "He’s battled ALS for a while. The bad thing, he can’t be here today, but I know he’s here in spirit and it means everything to come out here and support.”
In those past 10 years, they’ve raised over 200,000 dollars in scholarships and have distributed it to future Tigers in Albany.
“Raising money and helping others is something I strive to do and I try to raise my boys the same way," said former Tiger Johnny Moncrief.
Hoping to continue this tournament and inspire future Tigers for years to come.
