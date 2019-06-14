Albany police search for sisters wanted for aggravated battery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping you can help officers find two women wanted on warrants for aggravated battery.
Police said they’re searching for Jessica Milledge, 26, and her sister, Jamayia Milledge, 23, for an incident that happened in the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road on June 11.
According to APD, a victim told officers that Jessica and Jamayia dragged her from her parked car and attacked her.
The victim told police that she was hit in the head and kicked after she fell to the ground, APD said in a release.
Police said the victim had several bruises, scratches and a fractured elbow.
APD said the sisters may be together.
Anyone with any information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.