Albany Mayor talks trash clean-up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor, Dorothy Hubbard says she’s starting something new called “Team Up To Clean Up.”
Mayor Hubbard wants the entire “Good Life City” to do one simple thing around their neighborhoods and that’s pick up trash.
Earlier this week, Mayor Hubbard spoke to a crowd of people at the Albany Chamber of Commerce State of the Community address about cleaning up the city.
She spoke about how we all live in the same community and should step up and clean up around our neighborhoods.
Team Up to Clean Up will consist of volunteers cleaning up the main entries and roadways in Albany.
Mayor Hubbard says picking up trash on the Liberty Bypass has already started.
“We want neighborhoods to come together and organize and know each other and have events and pick up trash,” says Mayor Hubbard.
If you see anyone illegally dumping trash or littering, you are advised to call local law officials and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
