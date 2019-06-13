VSU helps community build robots

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is giving back to the community.
They are teaching the newer generation all about being technology producers, as opposed to just consumers.
Since Monday, the university STEAM center, an educational facility, has been hosting their robots and apps camp for middle schoolers.
Krishnendu Roy, with the Computer science department, said that students are creating robots and building their very own apps.
“No matter what these students are going to do 10 years down the line when they’re in the workforce, they are going to use technology in some way," said Roy.
Roy said that he hopes this camp experience increases their interest in considering stem career fields.
With technology being a part of everyday life, he said that they want to allow the students the opportunity to explore the technological field.
