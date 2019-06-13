VSU celebrates Pride Month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is celebrating Pride Month with a new exhibit on campus.
The Odum Library on campus is home to a new "Wear Your Pride" display.
The showcase includes memorabilia from different LGBTQ student organizations, existing on campus, for several decades.
Douglas Carlson, with the university’s archives department, spoke about their decision to put up the display.
“Well, part of our mission is to promote the idea of Valdosta State. We definitely want to promote the ideas of diversity and inclusion. We want people to come here as students and to feel their in a safe place and a place that they can learn and grow," said Carlson.
Carlson said he hopes people will learn that VSU has been supportive of the LGBTQ community for years.
Most students are on summer break right now. He said they’re considering leaving the exhibit up through a portion of the next semester.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.