Valdosta students leave for England with exchange program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of Valdosta Middle School students are heading to England.
Valdosta City Schools said it is the longest running foreign exchange program in the country.
Valdosta Middle School and Colne Community School have continued the tradition for more than two decades.
You may remember WALB telling you about their students coming to visit back in January.
Now our young South Georgians are headed to Colchester, England for the next 10 days.
“I’m very excited. I am a little nervous because I mean, it’s not like it’s a thousand miles away or anything. I am going to be away from my family for ten days" said rising 9th grader, Isak McCall.
Isak McCall said that this is the longest he’s been away from his family, but he’s looking forward to seeing his old friends.
He also shared that he’s excited for pretty much every part of the trip, except the school work.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.