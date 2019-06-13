Valdosta company recognized as supplier of the year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A company right here in South Georgia is one of 13 being recognized among more than 12,000 for the Boeing Company in 57 different countries.
Saft is a battery company that manufactures for Boeing aircrafts.
They are being recognized as Supplier of the Year.
We spoke to one of the factory workers, who have been working for the company since they opened, and says she wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.
“Somebody asked one day how long I plan on staying because I been here for 43 years. I tell them until the good Lord takes me home or to Saft puts me out the door,” said Sandra Sadler.
Sandler said she started with the company when she was 18-years-old.
She said she couldn’t hope for a better place of employment.
According to the development authority, Saft employs about 250 plus employees.
The city also declared Thursday as Saft Day.
