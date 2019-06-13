Tift County canning plant educates youth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton community is coming together to show young people a different way of doing things when it comes to healthier food. It’s through a program called “Mims.”
Gardening teacher, Penny Peters says they are teaching children how to make healthier snacks.
“Everyday we focus on something different. The first day we built some race beds then planted a garden. We grew okra, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, what else, bell peppers, basil, and we also taught them to create healthy snacks. We made fresh fruit Popsicle energy bars and yes,” says Peters.
The Tift County Canning Plant is at the Agri-Science Building behind Tift County High School.
The plant is operating Monday through Thursday until July 3.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.