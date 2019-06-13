Stepfather facing additional charge after 8-year-old shot himself in the foot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More charges have been brought against a 61-year-old man after an 8-year-old shot himself in the foot in May.
Albany police said Don L. Dawson is now being charged with cruelty to a child in the second degree in addition to the reckless conduct charge filed against him in May, which is still pending in court.
In May, police said the 8-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of Cone Street when Dawson stepped out and the child found the gun and shot himself.
Dawson was later arrested at his home and booked into the Dougherty County Jail.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This case is still active and ongoing.
