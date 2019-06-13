South Georgia United paving the way for youth soccer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia United is a local South Georgia soccer company that’s holding a four day camp for kids in the area.
Kids from the ages of 7-14 are getting the chance to perfect the game they love.
Hoping one day, they could represent the nation in the World Cup.
“You know, it’s brilliant," said Deerfield-Windsor head soccer coach Aly Joslin. "With the women’s World Cup going on right now, it’s great to see how many girls we’ve got out here for soccer and see the local schools willing to support us. We’ve got players from Terrell, we’ve got players from Baconton, Lee County and Albany.”
"It's really exciting to get to know new people. And just do whatever we love."
South Georgia United wants to help make our local area, one of the best places for soccer talent.
Now this is just one of the many ways South Georgia United hopes to inspire the next generation of soccer players.
