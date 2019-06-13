Safe and Sound: Actors come to Albany for PSA to end gun violence, suicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gun violence and suicide happens not just in Southwest Georgia, but across the nation.
As a way to combat violence and suicide, the child stars from “The Bernie Mac Show” came to Albany and put together a PSA.
Camille Winbush, Jeremy Suarez, and Dee Dee Davis wanted to use their platform as a way to leave a lasting impact.
Marvin Laster, Albany Boys and Girls CEO, invited his goddaughter and her co-stars to the city.
After hearing some of the issues Albany faces including gun violence, they wanted to do something meaningful to make a lasting difference.
“This PSA is not only for Albany, but it’s for the nation and quite frankly for the world so this is another example of what happens when good people come together and are willing to make a difference in the community,” Laster said.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is a part of the Safe Cities Coalition, and she said this is a perfect example of ways to keep the city safe.
"I think it’s really important to first of all hear young people engaged in that kind of conversation, and we have to start very early encouraging young people not to be violent and to believe that there is a way to work things out by having a discussion,” Hubbard said.
The coalition wants to work at fighting crime and poverty but they also need your help.
"We will continue to work on crime, and we will continue to ask our community to form the neighborhood watches and make sure they know who their neighbors are, we need to get back to that friendly atmosphere of understanding each other and working with each other, " she said.
Officials also say it’s about letting people know about the resources available and being there for our friends and family.
“With technology being how it is there’s so many pressures out there from their peers and from society that sometimes young people may feel there is no escape but there is and we want to make sure they have access to the tools to help them navigate this transition,” Laster said.
Laster said the trio fell in love with the city and they even have plans to return in the fall.
If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (1-800) 273-8255.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.