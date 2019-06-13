Police on the hunt for Ashburn hit and run suspect

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Ashburn police need the community’s help in finding the person who hit a pedestrian on Sunday and drove away.
Police said Barbara Johnson was walking near South Lee Street and Walnut Avenue, close to the Pink Panther Nightclub when a car “threw her quite a bit” after she was hit.
Officers said they received a call about a silver car driving recklessly in the area about 30 to 45 minutes before Johnson was hit.
Investigators believe the car could have been a silver car from the Tifton area.
Police are gathering possible video evidence from cameras in the area.
Johnson was taken to Tifton Regional Medical Center by EMS.
If you know anything about what happened or saw something suspicious in the area, you’re asked to call Detective Kling at (229) 567-2323.
