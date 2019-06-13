Pine Avenue could get new railings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders say a new feature could help with pedestrian safety in the downtown area.
The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking at two options for railings on Pine Avenue, where some sections already have railings.
The project would extend from Washington Street to the end of Pine Avenue.
Board members approved moving forward with the design that compliments the Flint River, and would potentially improve safety.
“You’ll notice concerns there of some uneven sidewalks. We’ve done some things to try to address that, and some of the things we’ve done, as you see the yellow taping is to actually highlight the area, so people know to step up, but we still think there are some ways to improve the area,” said Downtown Director Lequrica Gaskins.
One option would cost more than $50,000.
The DDA plans to include input from businesses along Pine Avenue as well.
