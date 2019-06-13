Pelham’s football team prepares for the 2019 season

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets had the highest scoring offense in their division and in program history last season.
And they're putting in the work now to make sure that continues this season.
Coming into his fifth season, Head Coach Dondrial Pikins is going back to the basics.
“This time of year you want to start from scratch, teaching the younger guys coming into the programs, so that you can have some substitutes later on in the year," said Pikins. So, we going back to the basic fundamentals of blocking, tackling just learning the game of football so when the regular season comes we’ll be ready to compete.”
Senior Doug Curls knows to have similar success to last season... they have to be ready whenever their number's called.
“They have to be ready because one play and they’re in to start the game. Somebody gets hurt and they have to ready to step up,” said Curls.
Pelham's defense only allowed 151 points all season.
Something they haven't done in 64 years.
But, that domination starts here.
By shutting down the offense and getting pressure on the quarterback.
Even in success there's room for growth.
MJ Martin knows more will be required of them this season to make it to the championship game.
“Not giving up in the fourth quarter. You know finishing the game. Finishing the job as a team,” said Martin.
The job that wasn't finished last season... making it past the semi-final game.
With majority of the starters returning they're ready for redemption.
“It’s helping everybody out. We’re all ready to go and go further than we did last year. We all got that chip on our shoulder,” said Curls.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time trying to get better and be ready for when that next opportunity comes," said Pikins.
They’ll spend these next couple months getting ready for their next shot.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.