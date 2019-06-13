Open Arms looking for volunteers to help collect data

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Open Arms, Inc. in Albany is looking for volunteers to help collect data.
This is to help get more federal funding to the area to help solve youth homelessness.
Open Arms is a shelter for cases of abuse and neglect, or for runaway and homeless youth.
Associate Executive Director, Rosalynn Fliggins, says just last year they served 115 youth cases.
Fliggins says she knows there are more cases, but a lot of times youth homelessness is hidden.
She says it's because they're either staying at friends' houses or sleeping in their cars.
Fliggins needs volunteers to help in collecting this data, so they can educate and get homeless teens off the streets.
“It is going to be June 24th through 29th we are gathering these numbers. If they want to call us and know where someone is, they just want to do it over the phone, give us a call so we can make sure everybody is counted.”
If you want to be a part of helping Open Arms collect data, you can do that by calling Open Arms at (229) 431-1121.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.