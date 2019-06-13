Hoffpauir taking over the Golden Tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last year, Americus-Sumter basketball found their best season in school history.
They fought their way to Macon, but fell just short of a state championship.
Now, Michael hoffpauir believes he can do the same at Monroe, but find a different ending.
Hoffpauir was named the new Monroe head basketball coach.
The Tornado faithful are excited to see Hoffpauir in Green and Gold.
Hoffpauir hopes he can find the Tornadoes that state title, that’s alluded them all these seasons.
“Yes, we’ve been talking about that since day 1," said Hoffpauir. "We actually have the pieces and tools to get to that state championship game. From research, the furthest we’ve been is the final four. Which is excellent for Monroe basketball, but it’s been a while since we’ve been there. I think this teams has the ability to get to that level.”
The Tornadoes have a while before they get to October.
But are already putting in the work.
